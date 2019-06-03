Second baseman Keston Hiura is headed back to the minors.

The Brewers optioned Hiura, 22, to Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, paving the way for Travis Shaw‘s return from the injured list.

Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2017, Hiura made his MLB debut on May 14 after hitting .333 with 12 doubles and 11 home runs in 37 games for San Antonio to start the season.

He went 2-for-3 in his first game, and was hitting .281 with five home runs in 17 games with the Brewers. Hiura had his first three-hit games as a major leaguer last week, going 3-for-4 with a home run in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Shaw, who last played for the Brewers on May 13, has played 10 games for San Antonio as part of a rehab assignment, hitting .235 with a home run.