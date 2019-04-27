Brewers’ Junior Guerra to rejoin team Saturday

Brewers right-handed pitcher Junior Guerra has been reinstated from the bereavement list and will rejoin the team Saturday against the Mets.

Guerra missed the last three games while visiting his ailing father in Venezuela.

With the signing of Gio Gonzalez and the return of Guerra, the Brewers made room on the roster by sending down infielder Tyler Saladino and designated reliever Jake Petricka for assignment.

Petricka appeared in six games for the Brewers this season, posting a 3.38 ERA in eight innings. Saladino returns to San Antonio after being called up Tuesday and making two plate appearances.

The Brewers also assigned right-hander Freddy Peralta to Double-A Biloxi on rehab assignment.