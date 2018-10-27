Brewers’ Hader wins Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year award

Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Josh Hader was awarded the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year award for his performance in 2018, Major League Baseball announced Saturday.

Hader finished the year with a 6-1 record, 2.43 ERA and a jaw-dropping 15.8 K/9 in 81 1/3 innings of work this season. His 143 strikeouts were the most among any reliever in baseball and 19 more than Seattle’s Edwin Diaz, who placed second in relief Ks with 124.

Hader swipes away the award from Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, who had taken home the honor in 2016 and 2017.

The 24-year-old continued his dominance into Milwaukee’s postseason run, allowing no runs and just five hits and one walk in 10 innings pitched. He faced 35 batters and fanned 16 of them, including 12 strikeouts in the NLCS against the Dodgers.