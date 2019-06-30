Hader, Moustakas, Grandal named 2019 NL All-Star reserves

The Milwaukee Brewers are sending four players to the 2019 All-Star Game.

Second baseman Mike Moustakas, catcher Yasmani Grandal and reliever Josh Hader will join teammate Christian Yelich at the Midsummer Classic, the MLB announced Sunday.

Yelich was named a starting outfielder for the National League after winning the starters election Thursday.

It will be the second straight All-Star appearance for Hader. The 25-year-old has logged a 1-3 record, 1.77 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings of relief this season. With 20 saves already in 2019, he’s now the second left-handed reliever in Brewers history to notch 20+ saves in a single season.

Grandal will make his second career All-Star appearance and his first since 2015, his initial season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2019, Grandal is batting .266/.377/.533 with 18 home runs and 46 RBI for the Brewers.

Moustakas will play in his third career All-Star game (2015, 2017). The infielder ranks second on the Brewers with 23 homers and has registered a .275/.34/.570 slash line with 49 RBI.

The All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.