Nelson reinstated from 10-day IL, optioned to Triple-A

Jimmy Nelson continues to work his way back to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team announced Friday that Nelson has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.

Nelson last appeared in a major-league game Sept. 8, 2017. He posted a career-best 12-6 record and 3.49 ERA in 175 1/3 innings that season before suffering a partially torn labrum and strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

He missed the entire 2018 season.

Nelson has made four appearances for Triple-A San Antonio this season, posting a 2-0 record, 4.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 innings.