Brewers to recall RHP Nelson, place Chacin on 10-day IL

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a flurry of roster moves Sunday, most notably their plans to recall right-hander Jimmy Nelson from Triple-A San Antonio.

Nelson will make his season debut Wednesday against Miami.

Milwaukee also placed starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled right-handers Jacob Barnes and Taylor Williams. To make room on the roster, the Brewers optioned catcher Jacob Nottingham to Triple-A San Antonio.

Milwaukee will need to make a corresponding roster move once Nelson is officially recalled.

Nelson hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since Sept. 8, 2017. He missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Nelson posted a career year in 2017, compiling a 12-6 record, 3.49 ERA and career-best 10.2 K/9.

Nelson, who turns 30 on Wednesday, notched a 3-0 record, 3.75 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24 innings (four starts) for Triple-A San Antonio this season.

Chacin’s 2019 season has been a rough one so far. Through 12 starts, Chacin owns a 3-7 record with a 5.74 ERA and 6.8 K/9. He allowed seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings during his last outing Friday, a 9-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Barnes has had his struggles as well, as the 29-year-old has logged a 6.89 ERA in 16 appearances this season, a far cry from his 3.33 ERA in 2018. Barnes last pitched for Milwaukee on May 17. He thrived at Triple-A, however, allowing just one run in 7 1/3 innings while fanning five hitters.

Williams has made six appearances for Milwaukee this season and has yielded seven runs in 10 1/3 innings.

Nottingham has picked up two hits, including a home run, in five plate appearances for the Brewers.