Just a few weeks after his first start for the Milwaukee Brewers since 2017, right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson is back on the injured list.

The Brewers placed Nelson on the 10-day IL on Friday with right elbow effusion (swelling due to fluid buildup around the joint) and recalled fellow right-hander Corbin Burnes from Triple-A.

Nelson injured his shoulder sliding into first base in 2017 and missed the entire 2018 season. He made his first appearance for the Brewers since the injury June 5, going three innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

Nelson worked two innings out of the bullpen Tuesday in a loss to the Seattle Mariners, and has allowed 13 earned runs in 14 innings for the Brewers this season with a 4.15 K/BB.

Burnes has an 8.85 ERA and a 1.869 WHIP in 23 appearances and 40 2/3 innings for the Brewers this season.