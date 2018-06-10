Brewers swap Ji-Man Choi for Tampa Bay’s Miller, cash

Ji-Man Choi certainly went out with a bang.

Just one day after he hit Milwaukee’s first grand slam of 2018, the Brewers traded the first baseman to Tampa Bay in exchange for infielder Brad Miller and cash, the team announced Sunday.

Stuck behind Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar (and occasionally Ryan Braun) on the depth chart, Choi made the Brewers’ opening day roster but appeared in only 12 games, registering a .233/.281/.500 slash line, two homers and five RBI. He was batting .302/.436/.488 in 40 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

In Miller, the Brewers are receiving a 28-year-old utility player. Miller has started a game at every position except pitcher and catcher over his six years in the big leagues and owns a career .240/.314/.410 slash line. This season, he has a .256 batting average while appearing in 48 games for the Rays at first base, second base and designated hitter.

Miller is not far removed from his standout 2016 season in which he clobbered 30 homers and tallied 81 RBI for Tampa Bay.

Miller has spent most of his career in the middle infield, with 345 career starts at shortstop and 107 at second base. He’ll provide the Brewers with offensive production at the positions, as Eric Sogard (.118/.221/.158 in 37 games) and Orlando Arcia (.209/.246/.276 in 51 games) continue to struggle at the plate.

Miller will begin his time in the Milwaukee organization, however, at Triple-A Colorado Springs.