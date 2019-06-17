The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin from the 10-day injured list Monday ahead of his start against the San Diego Padres.

Chacin, 31, had been on the IL since June 2 with a back strain.

Chacin has a 5.74 ERA and a 1.483 WHIP in 12 starts this season. He went just 2 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing seven earned runs on six hits with four walks and just two strikeouts in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 31.

The Brewers also optioned right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes to Triple-A San Antonio. Barnes, 29, made two appearances during his most-recent stint with Milwaukee, allowing four hits and three earned runs in four innings.