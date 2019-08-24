Brewers make moves: Spangenberg up, Gamel down, Chacin DFA’d

Jhoulys Chacin, who was Milwaukee’s best starting pitcher in 2018 but struggled in 2019, was designated by assignment by the Brewers on Saturday.

Chacin had been rehabbing from a lat strain which caused him to be placed on the injured list at the end of July. After going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.163 WHIP in a league-high 35 starts last year after being signed as a free agent in the offseason, Chacin,who started on opening day, could never get on track in 2019. He was 3-10 with a 5.59 ERA and 1.556 WHIP in 18 starts.

Taking his place on the 40-man roster is utility man Cory Spangenberg, who will be making his Brewers debut. He played for the Padres from 2014-18 before signing a minor-league deal with Milwaukee this past offseason. In 113 games with Triple-A San Antonio, Spangenberg was slashing .309/.378/.496 with 14 home runs and 28 stolen bases while playing the outfield, second base, third base and shortstop.

The emergence of rookie Trent Grisham made Ben Gamel expendable. The veteran outfielder was sent to Triple-A to make room for Spangenberg. Acquired in a trade with Seattle this past offseason, Gamel was hitting .243/.330/376 with seven homers.

Milwaukee plays Arizona at Miller Park in the second of a three-game series on Saturday night at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin.