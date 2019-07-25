The Milwaukee Brewers placed Jhoulys Chacin on the 10-day injured list Thursday, a day after the right-handed pitcher exited a game against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning with an oblique strain.

Chacin allowed six hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts and a walk against the Reds.

The 31-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and a 1.556 WHIP in 19 starts this season. The Brewers, who are off Thursday ahead of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park, plan to announce a corresponding roster move Friday.