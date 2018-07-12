Brewers’ Aguilar headed to All-Star game after winning NL ‘Final Vote’

After three straight days of creative hashtags, endless retweets and countless hand cramps from online voting, the Milwaukee Brewers are sending their fourth player to the 2018 MLB All-Star game.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar was announced as the winner of the NL “Final Vote” contest Wednesday night. He’ll join Milwaukee outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain as well as relief pitcher Josh Hader at the midsummer classic, hosted by the Washington Nationals on July 17 at Nationals Park.

Aguilar collected 20.2 million votes during the competition, the second-highest total in “Final Vote” history behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner last season (20.8 million).

Milwaukee’s slugger wasn’t the biggest national name in the competition, but his numbers spoke for themselves. Heading into Wednesday’s series finale with Miami, the 28-year-old led the National League in homers (23) and slugging percentage (.631) while ranking third in RBI (64).

In 21 contests this June, Aguilar registered a .313/.352/.747 slash line with six doubles, 10 homers and 24 RBI.

Aguilar beat out San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt, St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter, LA Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Washington shortstop Trea Turner.