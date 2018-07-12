Brewers’ Aguilar to participate in 2018 Home Run Derby

Jesus Aguilar‘s schedule in July became a bit busier Wednesday night.

Just hours after it was announced the first baseman won the National League Final Vote and earned a spot on the NL All-Star team, Major League Baseball announced Aguilar will participate in the 2018 Home Run Derby as well.

Aguilar will be the No. 1 seed in the Derby, as he has the most homers (23) among the other participants.

Bryce Harper (22 homers), Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman (16), Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez (17), Houston’s Alex Bregman (19), Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins (14), Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy (21) and Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber (17) will compete with Aguilar for the crown.

The Brewers slugger will square off against Hoskins — ranked No. 8 — in the first round.

The bracket for the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/tai9MAU4yG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2018

Aguilar is the ninth different Brewers player to participate in the Derby, joining Greg Vaughn, Jeremy Burnitz, Richie Sexson, Carlos Lee, Prince Fielder, Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Rickie Weeks.

The last member of the Crew to win the Derby was Fielder in 2009. Fielder mashed 23 homers on the night and edged Texas Rangers slugger Nelson Cruz 6-5 in the final round to take home the hardware.

The Derby will be held July 16 at Nationals Park.