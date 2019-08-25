Brewers place Jeffress on injured list, recall Black

Jeremy Jeffress‘ rough 2019 season took another turn Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers placed the reliever on the injured list due to a strained left hip.

One of baseball’s best pitchers in 2018 when he had a 1.29 ERA and 0.991 WHIP, Jeffress has struggled all season, posting a 5.02 ERA and 1.365 WHIP. Since the All-Star break, Jeffress has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 16 2/3 inning, a 7.56 ERA, with a 1.680 WHIP.

Taking Jeffress’ place on the roster is right-hander Ray Black, who was acquired from San Francisco before the July 31 trade deadline.

Black was recalled by the Brewers from Triple-A on Aug. 14 and send back four days later after pitching in two games and allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings. He’s pitched six innings for San Antonio, giving up two runs (one earned) on just one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts.

The Brewers play the series finale against Arizona on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin.