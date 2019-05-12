Brewers recall RHP Barnes, option RHP Smith to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers are adding a fresh arm to their bullpen after Saturday’s 15-inning marathon, as the team recalled reliever Jacob Barnes from Triple-A San Antonio and optioned right-hander Burch Smith there Sunday.

Barnes’ last appearance in the big leagues was May 1, when he took an injured Chase Anderson’s place as the starter and allowed three runs in one inning of work during Milwaukee’s 11-4 loss to Colorado. On the season, Barnes owns a 7.30 ERA and 12.4 K/9 in 12 1/3 innings (13 appearances).

Smith took the loss in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in 15 innings, but he was solid in the extra frames, allowing just two hits and one run in 3 1/3 innings.

It was the first run Smith has allowed this season in a Brewers uniform (5 2/3 innings).

Milwaukee wraps up a three-game set against the Cubs on Sunday at 6 p.m.