It’ll be a clash of the titans when Brewers visit Astros

It might be hyperbole to say that the two-game series between Milwaukee and Houston is a battle of titans. But really, you wouldn’t be too far off.

Both the Brewers and Astros made it to last year’s league championship series and this year each is in first place in their respective divisions (entering play Tuesday).

Since the start of last season, Houston owns the best winning percentage in all of major-league baseball (.646), while Milwaukee is fifth (.585) and behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers (.596) in the National League.

When it comes to hitting, both the Astros and Brewers are highly proficient. Houston is second in MLB in OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) at .811. Milwaukee is fifth, at .788. The Astros and Brewers are also two of 13 teams to be averaging over five runs per game (Houston is at 5.10, Milwaukee 5.03).

Both teams can pitch a little, too, especially in relief. Since 2017 – which happened to be Josh Hader’s rookie year – the Brewers’ bullpen is averaging 10.06 strikeouts per nine innings, third in the majors over that span. The Astros are second, at 10.58.

Just in case you weren’t sure by their records, this two-game series in Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday should be a fun one to watch.

Other notes:

— Since May 1, Ryan Braun has an average exit velocity of 95.1 mph. During that span, only Chicago’s Kyle Schwarber (95.7) and Colorado’s Ian Desmond (95.5) have hit the ball harder in the National League. Christian Yelich (94.0) is sixth.

— Since 2017, Houston starters Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander have a .200 opponent batting average, which is tied for second-best in the American League behind just Boston’s Chris Sale (.197). The Asttos’ Brad Peacock (.211) is fifth.

— Jose Altuve had a .327 batting average since 2014, easily the highest in the majors in that span. No. 2? Teammate Michael Brantley at .312.

Statistics courtesy Sportradar