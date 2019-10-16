Hernan Perez’s time with the Milwaukee Brewers might have finally come to an end.

The team announced Wednesday that they outrighted Perez to Triple-A, taking him off the 40-man roster. Perez has elected free agency rather than accepting the assignment.

Perez played in 91 games for the Brewers in 2019, posting a slash line of .228/.262/.379. He was designated for assignment on July 3. However, after hitting .290/.372/.523 in 27 games for San Antonio, the Brewers selected his contract, putting him back in the big leagues and once again on the 40-man.

The super-utility player was originally claimed off waivers from Detroit in 2015, but wasn’t kept on the 40-man roster that offseason. He signed a minor-league contract with Milwaukee and ended up playing 127 games for the Brewers in 2016, batting .272/.302/.428 with a 13 homers and a career-high 34 steals. He followed that up with 14 home runs in 2017 while hitting .259/.289/.414.

Perez played every position except catcher during his tenure with Milwaukee. He pitched in each of the last three seasons. In 2019, Perez appeared mainly at second base and shortstop, but also played third base, right field, left field and first base, not to mention three appearances on the mound.

Perez, who turns 29 in March, played in 572 games in his five seasons with Milwaukee, clubbing 45 home runs, stealing 67 bases and batting .258.