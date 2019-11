Looking back at best catches in 2019 by Gold Glove winner Lorenzo Cain

It only took 10 years, but Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was finally awarded his first career Gold Glove to recognize stellar play in center field. To celebrate Cain’s new hardware, we’re taking a look back at some of his best catches from 2019. Take a look:

It all started with some Opening Day magic.

Wall, meet LoCain. LoCain, meet the wall.

He makes it look easy. Almost too easy.

Lo Cain out here making it look easy 😏 📺 https://t.co/s2r7jLO9GS pic.twitter.com/kinBEDThg4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 24, 2019

The man is fearless.

LoCain has two words for you: NOT. TODAY. pic.twitter.com/5XelGxCJa9 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) May 5, 2019

The sun couldn’t even prevent LoCain from winning his first Gold Glove.

We give this catch from Fourth of July weekend five stars (and stripes).

THIS CATCH, THO 😲

🗣 NOT YESTERDAY

🗣 NOT TOMORROW

🗣 AND DEFINITELY NOT TODAY @Brewers | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/svikMrxlVH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) July 19, 2019

Remember when he robbed a guy named Robbie?

NOT TODAY SAYS LORENZO CAIN#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/jK5WtHK4SI — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) July 31, 2019

This Gold Glove award was looooong overdue.

𝙏𝙤: @RawlingsSports

𝘾𝘾: @MLB

𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩: NOT TODAY!!! To whom it may concern,

It’s time for Lorenzo Cain to win a Gold Glove. Best regards,@fswisconsin pic.twitter.com/RlsGuHqCfY — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 6, 2019

Sorry, Yadi.

Lorenzo Cain being Lorenzo Cain 🙌#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/KyN95tBA57 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 15, 2019

And this catch in late September was just icing on the cake.

GET THIS MAN A GOLD GLOVE RIGHT NOW. LO CAIN DOES IT AGAIN. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/DEJrKTSgaA — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 29, 2019

To sum up our thoughts on watching LoCain in center field all season long, we give you Brent Suter.

Congrats on your first career Gold Glove award, Lo!