Brewers activate Peralta, call up reliever Williams

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few roster moves to shore up their pitching heading into Thursday’s series finale against Colorado.

Freddy Peralta was activated from the injured list and will start against the Rockies.

In addition, reliever Taylor Williams was recalled from Triple-A while relievers Jacob Barnes and Donnie Hart, both of whom pitched in Wednesday’s loss, were sent to San Antonio.

Peralta has a 7.13 ERA over four starts with Milwaukee, with a 1.528 WHIP and 11.2 K/9. He last pitched April 15 before landing on the IL due to inflammation in his right SC joint.

Williams began the year with the Brewers but was optioned to Triple-A on April 7. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings with Milwaukee, but in eight games for San Antonio has a 2.00 ERA over nine innings.