Brewers call up Peralta for Tuesday’s start, designate Logan for assignment

As expected, the Milwaukee Brewers recalled Freddy Peralta from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

To place Peralta on the 25-man roster, the Brewers designated left-handed reliever Boone Logan for assignment.

Signed in the offseason as a free agent, Logan began the season on the disabled list after straining his triceps in spring training. Activated in early May, he pitched in 16 games for Milwaukee but had a 7.22 ERA and 2.344 WHIP in 10 2/3 innings, allowing 15 hits and 10 walks while striking out 14.

Peralta will be making his third start for the Brewers. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts, in his debut on May 13 at Colorado. Peralta pitched just four innings, giving up four runs, on May 19 in Minnesota.

At Colorado Springs, the 22-year-old has a 2.75 ERA in 12 starts with 84 strikeouts in just 59 innings.