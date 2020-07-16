FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2020 Brewers broadcast schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday announced a 58-game broadcast schedule for the 2020 season. FOX Sports Wisconsin will serve as the exclusive, local television home for the Brewers.

The network’s return to live sports will take place on July 24 with the Brewers season opener at Wrigley Field. Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of Brewers Live. The Brewers’ first home broadcast is July 31 when the teams hosts the St. Louis Cardinals from Miller Park.

The regional sports network will also televise a preseason game July 22 when the Brewers visit the White Sox at 7 p.m.

Brian Anderson and Matt Lepay will handle play-by-play duties for the 2020 season with select games called by Craig Coshun. Bill Schroeder will serve as color analyst with Sophia Minnaert reporting. The broadcast booth will originate from Miller Park for home and away games. Minnaert will be stationed at “The Point” for all games with interviews taking place via Zoom.

Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez will host Brewers Live with former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine providing analysis along with Bill Schroeder. Brewers Live will air before and after each telecast with away game pre/postgame shows originating from Miller Park and home games being hosted from the FOX Sports Wisconsin studio.

Fans can celebrate Bob Uecker’s 50th season as a Brewers broadcaster with “Spotlight: Bob Uecker,” the half-hour show is set to debut Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports Wisconsin channel location information can be found here.

Date Day Opponent Time July 22 Wednesday preseason at White Sox 7 p.m. July 24 Friday at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. July 26 Sunday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. July 27 Monday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. July 28 Tuesday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. July 29 Wednesday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. July 31 Friday St. Louis 6 p.m. Aug. 1 Saturday St. Louis 6 p.m. Aug. 2 Sunday St. Louis 1 p.m. Aug. 3 Monday Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. Aug. 4 Tuesday Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. Aug. 5 Wednesday at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. Aug. 6 Thursday at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. Aug. 7 Friday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 8 Saturday Cincinnati 6 p.m. Aug. 9 Sunday Cincinnati 1 p.m. Aug. 10 Monday Minnesota 7 p.m. Aug. 11 Tuesday Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Aug. 12 Wednesday Minnesota 6 p.m. Aug. 13 Thursday at Chicago Cubs 3 p.m.* Aug. 14 Friday at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. Aug. 15 Saturday at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. Aug. 16 Sunday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. Aug. 18 Tuesday at Minnesota 7 p.m. Aug. 19 Wednesday at Minnesota 7 p.m. Aug. 20 Thursday at Minnesota 6 p.m. Aug. 21 Friday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Aug. 22 Saturday at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. Aug. 23 Sunday at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24 Monday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 25 Tuesday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 26 Wednesday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 27 Thursday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 28 Friday Pittsburgh 7 p.m. Aug. 29 Saturday Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Aug. 30 Sunday Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Aug. 31 Monday Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 Tuesday Detroit 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 Wednesday Detroit 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 Friday at Cleveland 6 p.m. Sept. 5 Saturday at Cleveland 6 p.m. Sept. 6 Sunday at Cleveland 12 p.m. Sept. 8 Tuesday at Detroit 6 p.m. Sept. 9 Wednesday at Detroit 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Friday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. Sept. 12 Saturday Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. Sept. 13 Sunday Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. Sept. 14 Monday St. Louis 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 Tuesday St. Louis 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 Wednesday St. Louis 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Friday Kansas City 7 p.m. Sept. 19 Saturday Kansas City 6 p.m. Sept. 20 Sunday Kansas City 1 p.m. Sept. 21 Monday at Cincinnati 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 Tuesday at Cincinnati 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 Wednesday at Cincinnati 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 Thursday at St. Louis 7 p.m. Sept. 25 Friday at St. Louis 7 p.m. Sept. 27 Sunday at St. Louis 2 p.m.

*Denotes weekday day games that will be replayed in primetime | + airs on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS | Schedule Subject to Change | All Times Central