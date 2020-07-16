FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2020 Brewers broadcast schedule
FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday announced a 58-game broadcast schedule for the 2020 season. FOX Sports Wisconsin will serve as the exclusive, local television home for the Brewers.
The network’s return to live sports will take place on July 24 with the Brewers season opener at Wrigley Field. Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of Brewers Live. The Brewers’ first home broadcast is July 31 when the teams hosts the St. Louis Cardinals from Miller Park.
More Brewers coverage
- FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2020 Brewers broadcast schedule
- Best of the Crew: Top 5 starting pitchers in Brewers franchise history
- VOTE: Jersey tournament — (1) Brewers ’80s powder blue vs. (4) Brewers ’80s pinstripes
- 2020 season preview: Brewers search for unprecedented third straight playoff berth
- VOTE: Jersey tournament — (1) Brewers home cream vs. (5) Brewers away navy
The regional sports network will also televise a preseason game July 22 when the Brewers visit the White Sox at 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson and Matt Lepay will handle play-by-play duties for the 2020 season with select games called by Craig Coshun. Bill Schroeder will serve as color analyst with Sophia Minnaert reporting. The broadcast booth will originate from Miller Park for home and away games. Minnaert will be stationed at “The Point” for all games with interviews taking place via Zoom.
Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez will host Brewers Live with former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine providing analysis along with Bill Schroeder. Brewers Live will air before and after each telecast with away game pre/postgame shows originating from Miller Park and home games being hosted from the FOX Sports Wisconsin studio.
Fans can celebrate Bob Uecker’s 50th season as a Brewers broadcaster with “Spotlight: Bob Uecker,” the half-hour show is set to debut Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m.
All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports Wisconsin channel location information can be found here.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|July 22
|Wednesday
|preseason at White Sox
|7 p.m.
|July 24
|Friday
|at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
|July 26
|Sunday
|at Chicago Cubs
|1 p.m.
|July 27
|Monday
|at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
|July 28
|Tuesday
|at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
|July 29
|Wednesday
|at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
|July 31
|Friday
|St. Louis
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 1
|Saturday
|St. Louis
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 2
|Sunday
|St. Louis
|1 p.m.
|Aug. 3
|Monday
|Chicago White Sox
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 4
|Tuesday
|Chicago White Sox
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 5
|Wednesday
|at Chicago White Sox
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 6
|Thursday
|at Chicago White Sox
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 7
|Friday
|Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 8
|Saturday
|Cincinnati
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 9
|Sunday
|Cincinnati
|1 p.m.
|Aug. 10
|Monday
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 11
|Tuesday
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.+
|Aug. 12
|Wednesday
|Minnesota
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 13
|Thursday
|at Chicago Cubs
|3 p.m.*
|Aug. 14
|Friday
|at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 15
|Saturday
|at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 16
|Sunday
|at Chicago Cubs
|1 p.m.
|Aug. 18
|Tuesday
|at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 19
|Wednesday
|at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 20
|Thursday
|at Minnesota
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 21
|Friday
|at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 22
|Saturday
|at Pittsburgh
|3 p.m.
|Aug. 23
|Sunday
|at Pittsburgh
|12:30 p.m.
|Aug. 24
|Monday
|Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 25
|Tuesday
|Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 26
|Wednesday
|Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|Thursday
|Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 28
|Friday
|Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 29
|Saturday
|Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
|Aug. 30
|Sunday
|Pittsburgh
|1 p.m.
|Aug. 31
|Monday
|Pittsburgh
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Tuesday
|Detroit
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|Wednesday
|Detroit
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 4
|Friday
|at Cleveland
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 5
|Saturday
|at Cleveland
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 6
|Sunday
|at Cleveland
|12 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Tuesday
|at Detroit
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|Wednesday
|at Detroit
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 11
|Friday
|Chicago Cubs
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 12
|Saturday
|Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 13
|Sunday
|Chicago Cubs
|1 p.m.
|Sept. 14
|Monday
|St. Louis
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Tuesday
|St. Louis
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Wednesday
|St. Louis
|6:30 p.m.
|Sept. 18
|Friday
|Kansas City
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 19
|Saturday
|Kansas City
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 20
|Sunday
|Kansas City
|1 p.m.
|Sept. 21
|Monday
|at Cincinnati
|5:30 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Tuesday
|at Cincinnati
|5:30 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|Wednesday
|at Cincinnati
|5:30 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|Thursday
|at St. Louis
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 25
|Friday
|at St. Louis
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 27
|Sunday
|at St. Louis
|2 p.m.
*Denotes weekday day games that will be replayed in primetime | + airs on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS | Schedule Subject to Change | All Times Central