FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2019 Brewers spring training television schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday announced the 2019 spring training telecast schedule. The

regional sports network will broadcast 14 games, including 11 home games from the newly renovated Brewers Fields of Phoenix.

Bill Schroeder will serve as the primary analyst from the broadcast booth and will be joined by Brian Anderson and Craig

Coshun. Sophia Minnaert will once again act as sideline reporter for several games.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the reigning NLDS champion Brewers in action on Monday, Feb. 25 when

they face the Angels. The Brewers will get a rematch against their NLCS opponent, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday, March

21.

The regional sports network will also debut a special “Brewers Season Preview 2019” show on March 14.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live on FOX Sports

digital platforms.

2019 Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Broadcast Schedule:

Monday, Feb. 25 at LA Angels, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26 vs. San Diego, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28 vs. San Francisco (Split Squad), 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 vs. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at LA Angels (Split Squad), 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 vs. LA Angels, 2:55 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 at San Diego, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 vs. LA Dodgers, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 22 vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 vs. Kansas City (Split Squad), 3 p.m.

All Times Central, Schedule Subject to Change

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches homes across the state of Wisconsin. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram