Lauer sparkles, Morrison homers as Brewers beat Reds 5-4

Eric Lauer continued his bid for a spot in Milwaukee’s rotation as the Brewers downed Cincinnati 5-4 in Maryville, Ariz., on Sunday.

Lauer, acquired in an offseason trade with San Diego, went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Milwaukee took the lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Logan Morrison, his second three-run shot in two days.

Corey Ray added a solo homer, his first of the spring, in the fourth.

Josh Lindblom, expected to be one of Milwaukee’s five starters after coming over from Korea, went three innings, giving up one run.

The Brewers have the day off Monday before turning to play Tuesday on the road against San Diego at 2 p.m. and can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin.