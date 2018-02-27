Brewers edge Cleveland 7-6 in spring training

Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra gave up a run on three hits in two innings, and prospect Jacob Nottingham smashed a solo shot in the seventh inning to help the Brewers top Cleveland 7-6.

Keon Broxton and Jesus Aguilar tallied two hits apiece. Hernan Perez picked up two RBI on a third-inning single to open an early 3-1 lead for Milwaukee.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin threw two scoreless innings.

The Brewers now stand at 4-1 in spring training.