Domingo Santana, who had a breakout season in 2017 but has been the odd-man out in Milwaukee’s outfield this season, was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs by the Brewers on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, infielder Brad Miller was recalled from the Sky Sox.

Santana set numerous career highs last year, hitting 30 home runs, stealing 15 bases, scoring 88 runs and driving in 85 while posting a slash line of .278/.371/.505.

But in 62 games this season, Santana is batting just .249/.313/.354 with three home runs and has lost playing time due to the offseason acquisitions of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich along with getting playing time also for Ryan Braun and Eric Thames, the latter of whom is playing in the outfield more with first baseman Jesus Aguilar on a hitting tear.

Santana has played in just 10 games in June with four starts, going 4 for 24 (.167) with two doubles.

Miller was recently acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade and had played eight games in Colorado Springs, batting .185.

Miller has played in 653 major-league games with Seattle and Tampa Bay, boasting a career slash line of .240/.314/.410. He hit 30 home runs for the Rays in 2016, but hit just .201 with 9 HR in 2017 and was batting .258/.322/.429 with five home runs this season when he was dealt.

Although he has played just second base and first base this season and last, Miller has experience playing shortstop as well as outfield and third base over his first four major-league seasons.

Miller is starting for the Brewers on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, batting sixth and playing second base.