Christian Yelich has a little competition in the Milwaukee Brewers‘ clubhouse this month: Keston Hiura.

The rookie returned to the lineup June 28 and has been on a tear since the All-Star break.

He’s 14-for-23 at the plate since the break, and is tied with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the major-league lead in hits over that span.

Hiura is hitting .400/.474/.780 this month. His 1.254 OPS since July 1 is fifth in the National League, just behind Yelich.

Evan Longoria SF 1.537 Alex Dickerson SF 1.343 Josh Donaldson ATL 1.256 Christian Yelich MIL 1.256 Keston Hiura MIL 1.254

The Brewers will go up against another rookie Thursday when the Brewers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly, who made his MLB debut as a 30-year-old earlier this season, is tied for third amongst rookies with nine quality starts. He has a 3.93 ERA and a 1.273 WHIP through 19 starts.

The Diamondbacks have a few hot hitters of their own.

Center fielder and second baseman Ketel Marte is hitting a major-league-leading .341 since May 1, while shortstop Nick Ahmed has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the majors.

The Brewers are riding a four-game winning streak against the Diamondbacks heading into their first meeting of 2019.

Milwaukee had a 1.70 ERA in six games against Arizona last season. Brewers starter Zach Davies will look to keep that trend going.

Davies allowed just two hits in his last start, a win over the San Francisco Giants, and hasn’t allowed an earned run since the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 30.

He’s up to 16 consecutive innings without an earned run, tied for the longest active streak amongst MLB starters.

Statistics via Sportradar