Brewers add another Guerra to bullpen, send down Wilkerson

Make it two right-handed relievers named Guerra in the Milwaukee Brewers‘ bullpen.

On Wednesday the Brewers called up Deolis Guerra from Triple-A San Antonio. Deolis, like Junior Guerra, is from San Felix, Venezuela, although the two are not apparently related.

To make room for Deolis Guerra on the 25-man roster, Aaron Wilkerson was sent back to the Missions.

The 30-year-old Deolis Guerra pitched in 73 major-league games from 2015-17 with Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Angels, owning a 4,17 ERA and 1.263 WHIP. In 27 appearances for San Antonio this season, Guerra, who was signed as a minor-league free agent this offseason, has a 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

Guerra, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, had to be added to Milwaukee’s 40-man roster, which is now full.

Wilkerson has made five appearances for the Brewers this season, allowing eight runs in 10 1/3 innings.

The Brewers finish up a four-game series at Cincinnati on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin.