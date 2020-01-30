Brewers add veteran reliever David Phelps

With pitchers and catchers soon to report to Arizona, the Milwaukee Brewers bolstered their bullpen Thursday, adding veteran reliever David Phelps.

Phelps signed a one-year deal with a club option for 2021.

A veteran of seven major-league seasons, the right-handed Phelps missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and last year compiled a 3.41 ERA, 1.398 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 in 34 1/3 innings combined with Toronto and the Chicago Cubs.

Phelps owns a career 3.86 ERA, 1.325 WHIP and 8.5 K/9, but had two strong years before being injured.

In 2016 with Miami he had a career year, with a 2.28 ERA, 1.142 WHIP and 11.8 K/9. Pitching for the Marlins and Seattle in 2017, he had a 3.40 ERA, 1.383 WHIP and 10.0 K/9.

From 2012-15 with the New York Yankees and Miami, Phelps never pitched fewer than 86 2/3 innings and toiled 113 innings in 2014 and 112 in ’15.

To make room for Phelps on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated right-handed pitcher Deolis Guerra for assignment.