Brewers’ Counsell named finalist for N.L. Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell has been named a finalist for N.L. Manager of the Year, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The Milwaukee Brewers skipper guided the team to 20 wins in September and an improbable run to the wild-card game — and that was predominantly with the reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich out due to a broken kneecap.

In Counsell’s fifth season as manager in Milwaukee, the Brewers finished 89-73. Milwaukee has now made the postseason two straight years for the first time since 1981-82.

The other two finalists for the award are Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis manager Mike Shildt. Last season, Counsell was named a finalist for the honor but came in second to Snitker.

The league will announce the winner Nov. 12.