Brewers manager Counsell gets contract extension through 2023

In case there was any doubt, the Milwaukee Brewers know who their manager will be for the next few years.

Craig Counsell, whose contract was set to expire after the upcoming season, was signed to an extension through 2023 on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to extend the contract of one of the best managers in the game today,” general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “Over the last five seasons, Craig has led our team with a passion and intelligence that has resulted in some of the greatest success in the history of the franchise. I am confident in Craig’s abilities to lead, teach and compete as we continue our mission of bringing a championship to Wisconsin.”

Counsell is entering his sixth year as manager of the Brewers and fifth full season. He took over as skipper on May 4, 2015 and already ranks fourth all-time in wins in franchise history (405-381, .515).

Under Counsell’s stewardship, Milwaukee is coming off back-to-back playoff seasons, including making the NLCS in 2018 following a franchise-record-tying 96 regular-season victories.



In the past three years, Counsell has finished second twice (2018, 2019) and fourth (2019) in National League Manager of the Year voting. He’s the longest active serving manager in the NL and fifth in the majors.

“Leading this organization on the field continues to be a great honor and unique privilege,” Counsell said. “I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish during a short period of time through our collaborative efforts, and look forward to what the future holds.”