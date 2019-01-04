The Milwaukee Brewers made it official Friday afternoon, signing utility player Cory Spangenberg to a one-year contract.

The signing brings the Brewers’ 40-man roster to 38 players.

The 27-year-old hit .235 with 25 RBI, seven home runs and nine doubles last season, his fourth with the San Diego Padres.

A first-round pick of the Padres in 2011, Spangenberg primarily played second base in 2015, and spent most of 2017 playing third base after sitting out most of the 2016 season with a quad injury.

Spangenberg made 49 appearances at second last season and 44 appearances at third, while also making a handful of appearances at shortstop, pitcher, designated hitter and in left field.