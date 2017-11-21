StaTuesday: Brewers prospects in 2017 Arizona Fall League

At the recently concluded Arizona Fall League there were a couple of notable performances from Milwaukee Brewers prospects.

Milwaukee had nine players on the Salt River Rafters (every team has to send at least six), five pitchers and four position players. Of the nine, only one is on the Brewers’ 40-man roster — and he’s also one of the nice stories among Milwaukee prospects in this year’s AFL.

Adrian Houser, another of the players acquired from Houston in the Carlos Gomez-Mike Fiers trade, had Tommy John surgery last year and missed most of 2017, although he got into nine games at the end of the season with a pair of low-level minor-league teams, pitching a combined 17 2/3 innings.

Houser didn’t stick around for the entire Arizona Fall League, but he got in four starts before being taken off the roster. After some mixed success in his first three outing (he allowed four hits in each; going seven innings combined, but he did whiff five in two innings in his third start), Houser tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings on Oct. 31, allowing just one hit. It was a good way to finish off the beginning of his comeback.

On the hitter side, two Brewers prospects were named to and played in the AFL Fall Stars Game — third baseman Jake Gatewood and outfielder Corey Ray.

Gatewood had a rough AFL (4 for 41) while Ray hit just .231, but did have six steals (good for a tie for seventh in the league) and went 1 or 3 with a run, walk and two steals in that Fall Stars Game.

The standout hitter, though, was outfielder Monte Harrison. Milwaukee’s second-round pick in 2014 hit 21 home runs combined for Wisconsin and Carolina this past season. He kept up the power surge in the AFL, hitting five home runs and slugging .604.

Harrison didn’t qualify for the league leaders since he only had 54 at-bats, but his five homers still tied for third in the AFL. His slugging percentage would have ranked fourth. Harrison also stole five bases, which tied for ninth in the league.

Here’s how the nine fared in the AFL:

PITCHERS

PITCHER G GS IP H HR BB K ERA WHIP Nate Griep 11 0 11.2 14 0 4 12 5.40 1.154 Adrian Houser 4 4 10.2 13 0 2 11 3.38 1.41 Jorge Ortega 6 0 6.1 13 2 3 2 8.53 2.53 Jon Perrin 9 3 15.1 19 2 8 10 4.70 1.76 Quintin Torres-Costa 10 0 14 18 0 5 16 4.50 1.64

BATTERS

PLAYER AB H 2B 3B HR BB K AVG OBP SLG Lucas Erceg 52 13 3 1 1 2 14 .250 .278 .404 Jake Gatewood 42 4 1 0 0 6 18 .095 .204 .119 Monte Harrison 53 15 2 0 5 4 20 .283 .333 .604 Corey Ray 78 18 4 0 1 8 19 .231 .302 .321

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow, Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns