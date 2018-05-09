Corey Knebel is back.

The Milwaukee Brewers activated the right-handed reliever Wednesday morning, reinstating Knebel from the 10-day disabled list. Left-handed starter Wade Miley was placed on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move after exiting Tuesday’s game with an oblique injury.

Knebel has been on the shelf since suffering a hamstring injury in April. He made three rehab appearances with Double-A Biloxi, allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 innings, and is likely to resume his regular role as the Brewers’ closer.

Infielder Nick Franklin was also placed on the 10-day DL with a quad injury a day after his contract was selected by the Brewers. He was called up from Double-A to replace Eric Sogard, who was sent down to Triple-A after a sluggish start to the season. Infielder Tyler Saladino, already on the Brewers’ 40-man roster, was called up from Triple-A in response to Franklin’s injury.