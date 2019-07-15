Brewers place RHP Burnes on 10-day IL, recall RHP Smith

Following a disastrous outing Sunday afternoon against San Francisco, the Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-handed reliever Corbin Burnes on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder irritation, the team announced Monday.

Right-hander Burch Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio to take his place on the roster.

Burnes entered Sunday’s game in the seventh inning with Milwaukee and the Giants tied at 2. But the 24-year-old faced four hitters and didn’t record a single out, allowing four straight hits before being pulled. All four base runners eventually came around to score, so Burnes was credited with the loss after Milwaukee fell 8-3 in the series finale.

Burnes’ strikeouts are up this season (13.1 K/9), but his 1-5 record, 9.00 ERA and 1.870 WHIP this season are a far cry from what Burnes posted in 2018 — a 7-0 record, 2.61 ERA and 1.000 WHIP.

Smith has struggled at the big-league level this season, but has found success at Triple-A. He has allowed six runs in 7 2/3 innings (four appearances) for the Brewers in 2019. But for Triple-A San Antonio, Smith has posted a 6-3 record, 2.53 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

The Brewers open a three-game set with Atlanta on Monday night at Miller Park.