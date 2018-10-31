A look at the Brewers’ contract situations heading into the offseason

With the offseason now officially upon us with the end of the World Series, Major League Baseball teams can now turn their attention to the 2019 season.

The Milwaukee Brewers only have three impending free agents, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be decisions to make.

Milwaukee has two team options to decide upon before Wednesday night’s deadline, including reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas and reliever Joakim Soria solved one question for Milwaukee. Both players had mutual options — both player and team having to agree — and each decided to forgo their option Tuesday and head to free agency.

But that’s not all. The Brewers have a number of players who could go to arbitration. Milwaukee could non-tender any of those players, making them a free agent. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, due $8.5 million, is an obvious candidate.

On the bright side, much of Milwaukee’s core players are either signed or pre-arbitration (meaning the Brewers can just renew their contracts for another year if they don’t iron out a bigger deal).

Here’s a rundown of the Brewers’ contract situations this offseason, with salary numbers included (information from Cot’s Baseball Contracts, Spotrac and baseball-reference.com).

–

Signed

RP Matt Albers — $2.5 million in 2019

SP Chase Anderson — $6 million in 2019 with an $8.5 million team option and $500,000 buyout in 2020 and a $9.5 million team option in 2021 and $500,000 buyout in 2022 (note: there are conditions which could increase the 2021 option to $10.5 million)

OF Ryan Braun — signed through 2021 ($18 million in 2019, $16 million in 2020; $15 million in 2021 with a mutual buyout option of $4 million)

OF Lorenzo Cain — signed through 2022 ($15 million in 2019, $16 million in 2020, $21 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022)

SP Jhoulys Chacin — $6 million in 2019

1B Eric Thames — $6 million in 2019 with a $7.5 team option and $1 million buyout in 2020

OF Christian Yelich — signed through 2021 with an option for 2022 ($9.75 million in 2019, $12.5 million in 2020, $14 million in 2021, $15 million team option in 2022 with a $1.25 million buyout

–

Options

RP Jeremy Jeffress — $3.175 million team option (also $4.3 million team option in 2020)

RP Jordan Lyles — $3.5 million team option with a $250,000 buyout

Free agents (2018 salary)

SP Gio Gonzalez ($12 million)

OF Curtis Granderson ($5 million)

SP Wade Miley ($2.5 million)

3B Mike Moustakas — ($6.5 million; declined $15 million mutual option; had a $1 million team buyout if he opted in)

RP Joakim Soria — ($9 million; declined $10 million mutual option; had a $1 million team buyout if he opted in)

Arbitration eligible (2018 salary)

RP Xavier Cedeno ($1.05 million; eligible for free agency in 2020)

RP Dan Jennings ($750,000; eligible for free agency in 2020)

RP Corey Knebel ($3.65 million; eligible for free agency in 2022)

C Eric Kratz ($545,000; eligible for free agency in 2020)

SP Jimmy Nelson ($3.7 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

UT Hernan Perez ($1.975 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

2B Jonathan Schoop ($8.5 million; eligible for free agency in 2020)

C Stephen Vogt ($3.065 million; eligible for free agency in 2020)

Pre-arbitration (2018 salary)

1B Jesus Aguilar ($557,200)

SS Orlando Arcia ($559,600)

RP Jacob Barnes ($558,900)

OF Keon Broxton ($545,000)

SP/RP Corbin Burnes ($545,000)

SP Zach Davies ($572,000)

SP Junior Guerra ($545,000

RP Josh Hader ($556,500)

C Jacob Nottingham ($545,000)

SP Freddy Peralta ($545,000)

C Manny Pina ($560,100)

IF Tyler Saladino ($565,000)

OF Domingo Santana ($572,400)

3B Travis Shaw ($567,000)

SP Brent Suter ($556,500)

RP Taylor Williams ($545,000)

SP/RP Brandon Woodruff ($550,100)