FOX Sports Wisconsin announces additional ‘Brewers classics’ games in May
FOX Sports Wisconsin
FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay four memorable Brewers games from 2013 to 2019 over the next two weeks as well as three All-Star games dating back to 1965, 1985 and 2014. Brewers fans can watch these prime-time re-airs beginning May 18 at 7 p.m.
FOX Sports Wisconsin is also debuting a new episode of “Unscripted” featuring conversation with Brewers MVPs Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich. The 30-minute special will be hosted by Sophia Minnaert and premieres May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Broadcast schedule:
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCHUP
|ORIGINAL DATE
|NOTES
|May 18
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
|Sept. 23, 2017
|Two late-inning rallies lift Brewers over Cubs
|May 20
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
|July 8, 2013
|Carlos Gomez ends game robbing Joey Votto of a home run
|May 22
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
|Sept. 17, 2018
|Yelich notches second cycle of the season
|May 25
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
|May 26, 2019
|Military appreciation game / Woodruff near-perfect in 8 innings
|May 27
|7 p.m.
|1985 All-Star Game
|July 16, 1985
|1985 All-Star Game featuring Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper
|May 28
|7 p.m.
|1965 All-Star Game
|July 13, 1965
|1965 All-Star Game featuring Hank Aaron and Joe Torre
|May 29
|7 p.m.
|2014 All-Star Game
|July 15, 2014
|2014 All-Star Game featuring Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Gomez, Aramis Ramirez and Francisco Rodriguez