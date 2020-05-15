FOX Sports Wisconsin announces additional ‘Brewers classics’ games in May

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay four memorable Brewers games from 2013 to 2019 over the next two weeks as well as three All-Star games dating back to 1965, 1985 and 2014. Brewers fans can watch these prime-time re-airs beginning May 18 at 7 p.m.

FOX Sports Wisconsin is also debuting a new episode of “Unscripted” featuring conversation with Brewers MVPs Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich. The 30-minute special will be hosted by Sophia Minnaert and premieres May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Broadcast schedule:

DATE TIME MATCHUP ORIGINAL DATE NOTES
May 18 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Sept. 23, 2017 Two late-inning rallies lift Brewers over Cubs
May 20 7 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers July 8, 2013 Carlos Gomez ends game robbing Joey Votto of a home run
May 22 7 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Sept. 17, 2018 Yelich notches second cycle of the season
May 25 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers May 26, 2019 Military appreciation game / Woodruff near-perfect in 8 innings
May 27 7 p.m. 1985 All-Star Game July 16, 1985 1985 All-Star Game featuring Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper
May 28 7 p.m. 1965 All-Star Game July 13, 1965 1965 All-Star Game featuring Hank Aaron and Joe Torre
May 29 7 p.m. 2014 All-Star Game July 15, 2014 2014 All-Star Game featuring Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Gomez, Aramis Ramirez and Francisco Rodriguez