FOX Sports Wisconsin announces additional ‘Brewers classics’ games in May

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay four memorable Brewers games from 2013 to 2019 over the next two weeks as well as three All-Star games dating back to 1965, 1985 and 2014. Brewers fans can watch these prime-time re-airs beginning May 18 at 7 p.m.

FOX Sports Wisconsin is also debuting a new episode of “Unscripted” featuring conversation with Brewers MVPs Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich. The 30-minute special will be hosted by Sophia Minnaert and premieres May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Broadcast schedule: