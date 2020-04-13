FOX Sports Wisconsin to replay classic Brewers games

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay eight memorable Brewers games from 1982-2018 over the next two weeks. Brewers fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning Thursday, April 16 through Thursday, April 30.

Click and follow FOX Sports Wisconsin’s social accounts for updates: #BrewersClassics

Broadcast schedule

DAY TIME MATCHUP ORIGINAL DATE NOTES April 16 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers 10/16/82 1982 World Series Game 4 April 18 6 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers 10/17/82 1982 World Series Game 5 April 20 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers 5/4/15 Craig Counsell’s managerial debut April 22 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs 10/1/18 Brewers beat Cubs in Game 163 April 24 7 p.m. Florida Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers 9/23/11 Brewers clinch NL Central April 26 6 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds 8/29/18 Yelich hits for cycle April 28 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays 8/28/92 Brewers set AL record with 31 hits April 30 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers 4/3/18 Braun and Yelich smack back-to-back homers in bottom of 9th

