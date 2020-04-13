FOX Sports Wisconsin to replay classic Brewers games
FOX Sports Wisconsin
FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay eight memorable Brewers games from 1982-2018 over the next two weeks. Brewers fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning Thursday, April 16 through Thursday, April 30.
Click and follow FOX Sports Wisconsin’s social accounts for updates: #BrewersClassics
- Twitter: @fswisconsin
- Facebook FOX Sports Wisconsin
- Instagram: @foxsportswisconsin
Broadcast schedule
|DAY
|TIME
|MATCHUP
|ORIGINAL DATE
|NOTES
|April 16
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
|10/16/82
|1982 World Series Game 4
|April 18
|6 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
|10/17/82
|1982 World Series Game 5
|April 20
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
|5/4/15
|Craig Counsell’s managerial debut
|April 22
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
|10/1/18
|Brewers beat Cubs in Game 163
|April 24
|7 p.m.
|Florida Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers
|9/23/11
|Brewers clinch NL Central
|April 26
|6 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
|8/29/18
|Yelich hits for cycle
|April 28
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays
|8/28/92
|Brewers set AL record with 31 hits
|April 30
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
|4/3/18
|Braun and Yelich smack back-to-back homers in bottom of 9th
//
//