Brewers’ Yelich wins second consecutive Silver Slugger award

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich won his second straight Silver Slugger award as one of the top three offensive outfielders in the National League selected in a vote by the league’s coaches and managers.

This is the third Silver Slugger award for Yelich.

Despite missing the last 18 games with a broken kneecap, Yelich hit a career-high 44 home runs, scored 100 runs and drove in 97 runs this season.

He won his second consecutive batting title after hitting .329, while also leading the NL with a .429 on-base percentage and .671 slugging percentage.