Brewers’ Yelich wins second career Silver Slugger award
Christian Yelich will need to make room in his trophy case. A lot more room.
Major League Baseball announced Thursday the Brewers star outfielder was awarded a Silver Slugger for the second time in his career, one week before he’s expected to be named National League MVP.
Yelich had an incredible season at the plate in 2018, finishing just two homers and one RBI shy of the triple crown. He led the National League in average (.326), slugging (.598), OPS (1.000) and total bases (343).
Yelich also took home a Silver Slugger in 2016 when he hit .298/.376/.483 while playing outfield for the Miami Marlins.
Javier Baez, considered Yelich’s closest competition for the NL MVP award, won a Silver Slugger at second base.
NATIONAL LEAGUE SILVER SLUGGER WINNERS
Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Miami
First base — Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona
Second base — Javier Baez, Chicago
Third base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
Shortstop — Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
Outfield — David Peralta, Arizona
Outfield — Nick Markakis, Atlanta
Pitcher — German Marquez, Colorado