Yelich, Brewers beat Cubs on 10th walk-off win

MILWAUKEE— Christian Yelich beat out a throw at first to narrowly avoid a double play that allowed the winning run to score in the ninth.

Game over, but the jubilant Yelich kept going — and turned across the outfield — before the rest of the happy Milwaukee Brewers finally caught up with him in short left.

Yelich’s fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the ninth allowed Keon Broxton to score from third, and the Brewers opened an important three-game series with the Chicago Cubs with a 4-3 win Monday.

The .315 hitter hit a 1-2 fastball from Jesse Chavez at diving third baseman Kris Bryant, who touched third for the second out of the ninth before firing to first. The speedy Yelich reached safely just before the throw landed in the glove of the outstretched Anthony Rizzo.

“It’s fun,” manager Craig Counsell said. “They might not be saying the same thing but it was a game with some great plays and a lot of individual efforts.”

The second-place Brewers, looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, pulled within four games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

The Brewers took advantage of wildness by Cubs reliever Steve Cishek (4-3), who loaded the bases with a walk, passed ball and two hit batters. It set up the game-winning fielder’s choice by Yelich, the reigning National League Player of the Week.

“I saw him catch it and I saw him go to third, so I just started busting it, man,” Yelich said.

And they got to the Cubs’ bullpen for a second straight inning.

Milwaukee tied the score 3-3 after pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas drew a four-pitch walk with two outs in the eighth from Carl Edwards Jr. during an at-bat in which home-plate umpire Gabe Morales ejected two Cubs. Manager Joe Maddon got tossed after the count went to 2-0; Edwards got the boot during a pitching change in which he was being lifted anyway from the game.

“It’s borderline. Listen, I’m defending my player there. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong as a manager, but you’ve got to defend your player right there,” Maddon said.

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-out, two-run homer off tough left-hander Josh Hader in the eighth.

Jeremy Jeffress (8-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

FIRST OR HOME?

Maddon said he was fine with Bryant’s decision to throw to first to try to get Yelich instead of home to get the equally speedy Broxton.

“But it shouldn’t even get to that point. Listen, we played a wonderful game. We walked too many people,” Maddon said.

Broxton said he was ready for a play at the plate, even though Bryant had to dive to make the initial stop.

“I guess he thought he had a better chance to turn a double play,” Broxton said. “But, yeah I’m definitely surprised. I would think he would want to go home with it and try to save the game.”

YELICH’S RUN

The outfielder extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in the National League.

RIZZO RULES

Rizzo finished 3 of 4, including his 24th homer of the year. It was also the first homer by a left-handed hitter off of Hader.

“What is really? That’s cool. He’s tough, he is the best, one of the best,” Rizzo said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: SS Addison Russell went 1 for 3 in making his first start since being activated off the disabled list on Saturday for injuries to his left middle finger and right shoulder. Russell left the game as part of a double switch in the seventh. While Russell did not have a rehab assignment the minors, Maddon said he was working him in as if he were on a rehab assignment. The shortstop entered the previous two games as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement.

Brewers: The team is practically back to full strength for the first time in a while with starter Zach Davies back. He allowed four hits and a run in five strong innings, striking out seven in his first start since late May after being sidelined with right rotator cuff inflammation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (4-4) is 1-6 with a 5.24 ERA in 14 career appearances against Milwaukee, including five starts.

Brewers: Opponents are batting just .234 off LHP Wade Miley (2-2), who is 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs.