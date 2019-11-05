Back-to-back? Brewers’ Yelich one of three finalists for NL MVP honor

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was named one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player award, MLB announced Monday.

Yelich was named the league’s MVP last year after batting .326/.402/.598 with 36 home runs and 110 RBI. In 2019, Yelich followed up his MVP season by leading the NL in batting average (.329), on-base percentage (.429) and slugging percentage (.671). The outfielder also mashed 44 homers, stole 30 bases and tallied 97 RBI.

His competition for the award this year? Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon.

If Yelich can take home the honor, he’d become the first player to win back-to-back NL MVPs since Albert Pujols in 2008-09.

MLB will announce the winner Nov. 14.