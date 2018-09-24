Brewers’ Yelich named NL Player of the Week for third time
Add another accolade onto Christian Yelich’s MVP resume.
For the third time this season, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has been named the National League Player of the Week (Sept. 17-23), MLB announced Monday.
Over the seven-day span, Yelich played six games and mashed two homers, four doubles and one triple while compiling seven RBI, three walks and a .545/.615/1.091 slash line. He became the first player in MLB history to record two cycles against the same team with a 4-for-4 performance against Cincinnati on Sept. 17 at Miller Park.
✅ 1B
✅ 2B
✅ 3B
✅ HR
x2@ChristianYelich makes history at Miller Park! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/PukFD819yO
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 18, 2018
Yelich, who also took home the honor Sept. 2 and July 29, is the only player in baseball to earn three weekly awards this season.