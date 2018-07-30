Brewers’ Yelich named NL Player of the Week

Who can get this guy out?

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was named the National League Player of the Week for July 23-29, MLB announced Monday.

Over that seven-game span, the 26-year-old owned a .517/.548/1.000 slash line with 15 hits, eight runs scored, three homers and 10 RBI. Yelich is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak and has collected multiple hits in 10 of his last 11 games. He’s scored a run in six straight contests, as well.

It’s the first career weekly honor for Yelich, who becomes the first Brewers player to win the award since infielder Aramis Ramirez in 2015.

Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop earned the nod in the American League.