It never looked particularly promising, but 200 games later the Christian Yelich trade is looking worse than ever for the Miami Marlins.

Yelich faces his former team for the eighth time Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series with the Marlins at Miller Park.

The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .322/.408/.628 with 58 home runs and 159 RBI in 200 games since the trade, one of the best 200-game starts in Brewers history.

Brewers, offensive leaders through 200 games

Christian Yelich Rank Next closest Runs scored 164 1st 140, Ryan Braun Hits 247 tied 1st 247, Ryan Braun Home runs 58 1st 56, Ryan Braun RBI 159 tied 1st 159, Ryan Braun Batting average .322 1st .307, Lorenzo Cain On-base % .408 1st .397, Lyle Overbay Slugging % .628 1st .596, Ryan Braun Total bases 481 tied 1st 481, Ryan Braun

Meanwhile, things couldn’t be going much worse for the Marlins.

Miami (21-36) has the worst record in the National League with a run differential of minus-74, the second-worst mark in the league. They’ve hit just 42 home runs, the fewest in the majors.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season Sunday during the Marlins’ 57th game of the season, a 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

For Miami’s sake, he should hurry up and hit another one.

Only four other Marlins teams have gotten deeper into the season without a player reaching 10 home runs. This year’s squad has a ways to go to reach the record holder: The inaugural 1993 team.

Orestes Destrade finally hit his 10th home run on Aug. 2, 1993, 105 games into the season.

Alfaro could have a hard time hitting No. 10 off Brewers starter Chase Anderson, who has allowed just one home run since rejoining the rotation on April 20.

The veteran right-hander has a 2.78 ERA in five starts this season, second in the Brewers rotation since Anderson’s first start of the year. If this series goes anything like last year’s, his ERA should continue to drop.

The Brewers went 4-0 against Miami last year, outscoring the Marlins 30-10 with a 17-6 advantage in extra-base hits.

Statistics courtesy of Sportradar