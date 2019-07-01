Brewers’ Yelich looks to follow up MVP-worthy June

The month of June was good to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

It all started with a two-hit, four-RBI game in a 12-10 win in extra innings over Pittsburgh on June 1. Yelich stayed hot and went on to set a new career best with an 18-game hitting streak from June 1-21, the second-longest streak in the big leagues this season.

All in all, Yelich compiled a .365/.437/.712 slash line with eight stolen bases, 20 runs scored and 18 RBI. He ranked second in the majors with 19 extra-base hits in June — 10 doubles, one triple and eight homers. His 1.149 OPS last month was the second-highest mark in MLB behind Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Yelich also tallied his 1,000th career hit Sunday, reaching the milestone with a third-inning double off Pittsburgh left-hander Steven Brault.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ❗❗ It’s a milestone hit for the reigning MVP! pic.twitter.com/6nnVgbszNl — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 30, 2019

The 27-year-old was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, and he did it in style, collecting the most votes in the starters election out of any National League player with 930,577. That was second in all of baseball behind Los Angeles Angels slugger and two-time MVP Mike Trout (993,857).

Yelich also announced he’ll take part in the 2019 Home Run Derby. He’ll attempt to become the second Brewers player to win the event and first since Prince Fielder at the 2009 All-Star Game in St. Louis.

Yelich leads MLB with 29 homers and looks to become the first player to reach 30 homers this season. Last season, Yelich clobbered his 30th homer on Sept. 15.

He’ll get his fist chance for No. 30 Monday night when the Brewers and Reds begin a four-game series in Cincinnati.

NOTABLE

— Milwaukee has a 6-3 record against Cincinnati this season, but the Reds have outscored the Brewers 46-41 in the season series overall.

— The Reds sit in last place in the NL Central (granted, just 5 1/2 games back) but boast the second-best run differential in the league at plus-39.

— Milwaukee ranks third in the NL with a 9.32 K/9 mark as a team this season, while the Reds rank first (9.70 K/9).

— No team in the NL sees more pitches per contest than the Brewers at 155.9 per game.

— Adrian Houser will get his fourth career start Monday night in Cincinnati. Since May 4, Houser has put together a 1.82 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL. His 11.2 K/9 in that span ranks sixth.