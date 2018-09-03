Brewers’ Yelich earns another NL Player of the Week honor

For the second time this season, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was named the National League Player of the Week (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2), MLB announced Monday.

In six games last week, Yelich registered a .444/.516/.1.000 slash line along with 12 hits, four homers, seven runs scored and 14 RBI. After hitting for the cycle Monday night, Yelich followed it up by mashing his first career grand slam in a 9-4 win over Washington on Sunday.

It’s the second Player of the Week honor in Yelich’s career. He earned the award earlier in the season (week of July 29) with a .517/.548/.1.000 slash line.

Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett and Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals are the only other NL players to take home the honor multiple times this season.