Brewers’ Yelich chasing a homer record at Miller Park

It seems every week there’s a new record that Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich is chasing.

Guess what?

There’s another one this week.

Yelich has hit at least one home run in 14 straight home series at Miller Park, dating back to last season. The all-time record holder is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who homered in 16 consecutive home sets from 2017-18.

Also on that list is Hall of Famer Ted Williams (14 straight), St. Louis behemoth Mark McGwire (13) and four-time All-Star Dante Bichette (13) with Colorado in 1995.

Yelich’s league-leading 29 dingers have contributed to his team going after a power record as well.

Not only do the Brewers lead the National League in home runs as a team this season, but they’re also on pace to break an NL record. St. Louis owns the NL record for most homers through the first 80 games of a season with 136 in 2000 (think McGwire and Jim Edmonds). Through 78 games this year, the Brewers have 135.

Milwaukee can surpass that mark Tuesday night, when the Seattle Mariners roll into town for a three-game interleague series at Miller Park.

NOTABLE

— The Brewers traded outfielder Domingo Santana to Seattle for Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavolas in the offseason. Santana has posted a .282/.347/.503 slash line, 17 homers and an American League-leading 59 RBI in 78 games. He also leads all of baseball with 100 strikeouts. Gamel, on the other hand, has posted a .254/.345/.379 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI and 21 walks in 66 games. Zavolas has logged a 4-3 record, 3.21 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 innings (14 starts) for High-A Carolina this season.

— As a team, Milwaukee owns a .239 batting average on the road but a .263 BA at Miller Park. The +.024 improvement at home is the third-highest differential in the league.

— Seattle plays in more high-scoring games than any other team in baseball. The Mariners average 5.3 runs per game and allow 6.1 per contest — good for 11.4 combined runs, the highest mark in MLB. Seattle has allowed 7+ runs in 31 of 82 games so far this season and double-digit runs in 17.

— Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, who the Brewers will face Tuesday night, has won his last three decisions and owns a 2.33 ERA in those outings. Milwaukee will counter with Zach Davies, who has yielded 11 earned runs in his last three starts (12 2/3 innings).

— Seattle has lost nine straight interleague games, dating back to Aug. 26, 2018. The all-time longest losing streak for an AL club in interleague play is 12, set by Baltimore from 2017-18.

Statistics courtesy Sportradar, baseball-reference.com