After first NFL win, rookie Mayfield backs Brewers’ Yelich for NL MVP

Baker Mayfield, the top pick in the 2018 NFL draft, had just made his debut and led the Cleveland Browns to a 21-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Jets — the franchise’s first victory in 635 days.

But he had one thing in mind when he ended his postgame press conference: “Christian Yelich for National League MVP.”

Do you agree with the undefeated QB? pic.twitter.com/0xm1vSicfe — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2018

Well played, Baker. Well played.

The two athletes became friends in the offseason while working out in the same facility in California, evident by Mayfield’s tweet in early February, just a few weeks after Yelich was traded to the Brewers.

My dude @ChristianYelich made an upgrade to the @Brewers so naturally I had to get some custom gear ordered. Can’t wait to see him ball this season! #MMO pic.twitter.com/02oEnDVay2 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 6, 2018

Yelich’s strong second half of the season has brought him right in the middle of the MVP conversation. The outfielder leads the NL in batting average (.319), on-base plus slugging (.954) and offensive WAR (5.9). He’s also tied for first in slugging percentage (.569), ranks second in runs scored (104) and is in the league’s top 10 in on-base percentage (.385), hits (173), home runs (31) and RBI (93).

While Yelich is one of a few candidates being mentioned for the NL MVP, perhaps Mayfield’s pronouncement will help his cause. OK, maybe not, but at the very least, Yelich approves of Mayfield’s fashion choice.