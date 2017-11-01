Brewers’ Torres, Berry outrighted to Triple-A

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Torres and outfielder Quintin Berry have been outrighted to Triple-A, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday.

Torres appeared in 72 2/3 innings for the Brewers bullpen in 2017, earning a 4-4 record, 4.21 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. He fanned 56 hitters and walked 33.

Berry played in seven games for the Brewers, all in the final month of the season, and didn’t record a hit in three plate appearances. He did, however, swipe two bases out of three attempts as a pinch runner.