Brewers pitching prospect Roegner tossing up a lot of zeroes

The Milwaukee Brewers’ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 4th edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Corbin Burnes (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 0-1, 10 IP, 9 H, 7 R (5 ER), 7 BB, 11 K

Season: 9 games (9 starts), 1-2, 4.82 ERA, 46.2 IP, 47 H, 3 HR, 19 BB, 49 K, .258 OBA, 1.41 WHIP.

Notable: Burnes went just 4 1/3 innings against Memphis on May 17, but struck out six, then took the loss in Nashville going 5 2/3 innings with four walks and five whiffs. Burnes threw a season-high 97 pitches in the latter.

Lucas Erceg (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 1 K, .167 BA.

Season: 42 games, 162 AB, .210 BA, .274 OBP, .302 SLG, .576 OPS, 6 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 16 R, 15 RBI, 1 SB, 13 BB, 26 K.

Notable: While Erceg’s struggles continue, he did have a hit in three of his last five games including a 2-for-4 on May 19.

Keston Hiura (Age 21/High-A)

Last week: 7 games, 29 AB, 11 H, 5 2B, 7 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 6 K, .379 BA.

Season: 43 games, 175 AB, .286 BA, .354 OBP, .457 SLG, .811 OPS, 14 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 29 R, 17 RBI, 4 SB, 13 BB, 42 K.

Notable: Hiura had four multi-hit games last week, including three straight from May 20-22. He had three hits on May 20, his sixth game of 3+ hits this season. With five doubles last week, Hiura now leads the Carolina League with 14.

Jacob Nottingham (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: Did not play

Season: 22 games, 79 AB, .354 BA, .427 OBP, .658 SLG, 1.085 OPS, 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 20 R, 17 RBI, 1 SB, 6 BB, 24 K.

Notable: Nottingham remains on the disabled list, where he was placed May 7, due to an intercostal strain.

Luis Ortiz (age 22/Double-A)

Season: 4 games (2 starts), 1-1, 4.01 ERA, 21.1 IP, 18 H, 0 HR, 7 BB, 22 K, .225 OBA, 1.17 WHIP.

Notable: Has been on the disabled since April 26 due to hamstring tightness.

Brett Phillips (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 19 AB, 5 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 8 K, .263 BA.

Season: 29 games, 97 AB, .278 BA, .402 OBP, .433 SLG, .835 OPS, 6 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 17 R, 8 RBI, 5 SB, 19 BB, 37 K.

Notable: After combining to hit 23 home runs between Colorado Springs and Milwaukee last season, Phillips hit his first of 2018 on Wednesday. Since being sent down by the Brewers, Phillips has reached base in seven of his eight games.

Corey Ray (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 22 AB, 5 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB, 4 BB, 6 K, .227 BA.

Season: 45 games, 183 AB, .262 BA, .345 OBP, .497 SLG, .842 OPS, 14 2B, 4 3B, 7 HR, 31 R, 20 RBI, 10 SB, 21 BB, 46 K.

Notable: Ray stole a base in three straight games — he’s yet to be caught this season — and is now tied for second in the Southern League in that category as well as tied for second in doubles and tied for third in runs.

Others: Colorado Springs OF Keon Broxton had quite the week. Broxton went 14 for 28 (.500) with a double, two home runs and three steals. … Sky Sox 2B Dylan Moore hit .423/.444/.615 last week and is batting .342/.375/.474 in 11 games since being promoted from Biloxi, where he hit .373/.429/.639. … Biloxi 1B Jake Gatewood (1st round comp., 2014) was 9 for 23 (.391), spurred by a 4-for-4 game on May 21 in which he hit three doubles. Gatewood is now slugging .407. … Shuckers OF Troy Stokes Jr. (4th round, 2014) slugged .714 last week thanks to three doubles and two homers. … Biloxi RHP Cody Ponce (2nd round, 2015) had a pair of good outings, combining to allow two runs on 10 hits in 11 2/3 innings while walking just one and striking out seven. He lowered his ERA form 6.20 to 4.71. … Carolina OF Ryan Aguilar (31st round, 2016) was 11 for 29 last week with a double, triple and homer and five RBI. … Mudcats LHP Cam Roegner (22nd round, 2016) had his third straight scoreless start, tossing seven shutout innings at Buies Creek. He’s tossed 22 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings overall and has allowed a run in just two of his eight starts. Roegner has a 0.76 ERA, .220 OBA and 1.06 WHIP over 47 1/3 innings. … Carolina RHP Trey Supak has allowed more than two runs in just one of his nine starts (and it was three). He tossed six shutout innings (3 H, 2 BB, 7 K) this past week against Down East. … Wisconsin OF Tristen Lutz (1st round comp., 2017) was 8 for 28 (.286) with a double, triple, homer and six RBI.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns